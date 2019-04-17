Social Justice Speaker Comes to UMD

Janaya Khan talked about social justice and equity Wednesday afternoon

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD hosted a special speaker today, who talked about social justice and equity.

The featured speaker was Janaya Khan. She’s described as a black queer gender-non-conforming activist and social justice educator. An organizer at UMD says it’s important to listen.

Sean Bedard-Park, Accreditation Director at UMD said “we have people who take sides, and we aren’t often willing to listen because we’ve taken a position and don’t want to hear the other person because we don’t want to be confronted with things we dislike”.

A public forum followed the speaker to help continue the dialogue among the audience.