UMD’s Riley Tufte Signs With Dallas Stars

Tufte was drafted by Dallas in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first player on the two-time defending national champions has signed to an NHL team.

Junior left wing Riley Tufte signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars, the club confirmed on Wednesday. Tufte was drafted by the Stars in the first round (25th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Tufte finished out his junior year with 19 points during 42 games played. He ranked first with seven power play goals and tied for fourth on the team with nine total goals. Tufte helped lead the Bulldogs to three Frozen Four, including three straight national championship games and back-to-back titles.