UWS Hosts Sexual Assault Mock Trial

The trial was just one of many events scheduled this month observing sexual assault month.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin – Superior hosted a sexual assault mock trial on Wednesday.

The trial was just one of many events scheduled this month observing sexual assault month.

The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) hosted the mock trial.

The event also featured posters created by students highlighting the theme this year involving understanding consent.

The trial helped show attendees what the process after sexual assault looks like in real life, as opposed to what’s protrayed on tv.

“With it being a college campus and you see a lot of sexual assault happening, I think it’s a good idea to have something like this so other students can see what sexual assault looks like from our point of view and not like what you would see on CSI,” said Julian Williams, a legal studies student at UWS.

The struggles for the victims don’t just end after the assault, and mock trials like these are used to show how difficult things continue to be for victims even after the initial event.

“The trial part is important because people don’t realize the actual trauma, basically the victim has to relive the trauma. Things have evolved over the years since I was in high school, and there’s a lot of different things going on and people are being made aware of it so that’s the great thing about an event like this,” said Scott Holmes a UWS student.

CASDA says that an American is sexually assaulted every 97.8 seconds and that asking for help is important.

If you are in need of assistance, you can visit CASDA.org or call their 24-hour helpline at 1-800-649-2921.