Victim Identified in Grand Rapids Elementary School Stabbing Death

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Grand Rapids Police Chief has identified the female stabbing victim found dead on the Murphy Elementary School playground Tuesday as 20-year-old Chere Morgan.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the school around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. A Grand Rapids police officer and state patrol trooper arrived at the school within four minutes.

They found a 15-year-old Grand Rapids teenager standing in the playground – he was holding a knife. On the ground next to him was an unconscious Morgan who had suffered a stab wound to her abdomen. Officers began resuscitation efforts.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and is currently in a secure detention facility. Paramedics transported the woman to Grand Itasca Hospital where she succumbed to her knife wounds.

“We believe this meeting was arranged by these two people and not related to the school. The public is not in danger. Drugs were found at the scene” stated Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson.

The school district also released a statement Wednesday morning which reads, “We are grateful for the swift response by law enforcement to the unfortunate incident on the Murphy Elementary basketball court last night. At no time were any 318 students or staff in danger. Although parts of the investigation are ongoing, law enforcement has assured us that there is no risk to the school community as a result of the incident and the district is providing its full support to law enforcement officials. Our thoughts go out to the community members impacted by this tragedy.”

The juvenile suspect appeared in Itasca County Juvenile Court on Wednesday and is charged with second degree murder and sale of a controlled substance in a school zone. The County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to have the proceedings moved into adult court.

Court hearings have been set for May 1 and May 14 to address probable cause and the certification motion.