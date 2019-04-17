Volunteers Wanted to Help Lincoln Park Neighborhood Sparkle

The Lincoln Park Business Group Invites the Community to Help Cleanup the Neighborhood Monday, April 22

DULUTH, Minn. – You’re invited to help make the Lincoln Park Neighborhood sparkle this Earth Day.

The Lincoln Park Business Group is hosting a neighborhood cleanup event on Monday, April 22.

The two-part day will include a break for lunch and some visual entertainment to keep volunteers motivated.

From 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. the group is looking for volunteers to help clean underneath the highway overpass.

Volunteers are encouraged to meet at Superior Street and 22nd Avenue West at 10:00 a.m. to hand out brooms and trash bags.

Participants should bring work gloves and a can-do attitude!

The group will work until noon, then take a break for lunch.

From 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., the Lincoln Park Business Group will have brooms and bags available in the business office for individual businesses to borrow for cleaning in from of their buildings.

After the cleaning day, the city of Duluth will conduct a finishing sweep of the street.

Throughout the day there will be visual artists on the streets of Lincoln Park painting the neighborhood.

Matt Kania and Michelle Wegler will be joined by a selection of other “Plein Air” painters to paint-up in oils while we clean up with brooms.

Finished work will go on display at Love Creamery for the month of April and May.