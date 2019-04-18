April Snow Days = 21 Extra Minutes Of School A Day In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The days are getting longer for students within the Superior School District.

Snow days on April 11 12 need to be made up before the end of the year.

So this means starting Monday, April 29, school will start 10 minutes earlier.

Bus pick-ups will happen 10 minutes earlier as well.

The end of the school day will go 11 minutes later each day, and that’s on top of seven extra minutes already in place at the end of the day for a snow day from earlier this winter.

Below is the full e-mail sent out to parents Thursday by Superintendent Amy Starzecki: