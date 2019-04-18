Battle of the Meteorologists

Meteorologists from the four stations in Duluth went head-to-head with one another for a great cause

DULUTH, Minn.- Tonight, the meteorologists of the Northland put their minds to the test, paired up with students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland for a quiz battle.

Teams were asked math, history, and meteorology questions. There were four teams competing tonight, each representing a meteorologist from a local T.V. station.

Dustin Anderson, Branch Director, said “our kids inside its important to connect them with what community is and we see these people on T.V. all the time and they reach out to people in the community and kids see them and they think they don’t have any connection with them or able to meet them and then it brings them to here and to have a little fun”.

Fox 21’s morning meteorologist Brittney Merlot competed tonight! She and her group of kids took second place.