Cirque Du Soleil Crystal Helps Young Skaters Shine

DULUTH, Minn. – Cirque Du Soleil Crystal is gliding into Duluth for 6 shows.

Many of the acrobats will be on ice skates, and on Thursday night two performers met with members of the Duluth Figure Skating Club to teach the young skaters new elements.

“I was privileged enough to have really idols and heroes, skating heroes, in my life so being able to give back to inspire young skaters to inspire what they like to do, I think that’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Cique skater Zabato Bebe.

The group of members of the skating club buzzed with excitement to get on the ice with the talented performers.

The athletes helped the young skaters learn less traditional elements than they wouldn’t normally practice.

“It’s going to be kind of exciting because I’ve never really experienced the stuff they have before so that’s why I’m excited,” said 10-year-old Madeline, a competitive skater at the Duluth Figure Skating Club.

“I’m excited because they’re doing a lot of stuff that we don’t know how to do, and it’s kind of different from the traditional skating,” said Fiona who’s 12 years old and also a compeititve member of the skating club.

The Cirque show blends circus acts and the world of figure skating combined with props, lights, and music.

The tour is a chance for athletes who have given their lives to skating to work in the sport thye love.

“I grew up a competitive figure skater. But always after my sessions I would stick around a little bit longer and work on things that I thought were cool and I think that’s ultimately what brought me here to Cirque Du Soleil,” said Fiona.

If you’re interested in attending a show, they will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Amsoil Arena.

