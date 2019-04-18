City of Duluth Announces new Lift Bridge Operating Hours

The new Hours Will Take Effect This Spring

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has announced new Aerial Lift Bridge operating hours that will take effect this spring to help improve traffic flow in and around Canal Park and Park Point.

The new bridge lifting hours will be to lift on the hour and half hour between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. seven days a week from March 16 through December 31.

The bridge will raise on request for all vessels from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. seven days a week.

The bridge will raise at all times for federal, state, and local government vessels, as well as the following:

vessels in distress

commercial vessels engaged in rescue or emergency salvage operations

towing vessels engaged in towing or port operations

vessels engaged in pilot duties

vessels seeking shelter from severe weather

commercial vessels 300 gross tons or greater

From January 1 through March 15 the bridge will raise on request is at least 12-hour notice if given.