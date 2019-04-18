Cloquet’s Police Chief Places Himself On ‘Voluntary Paid Leave’

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet’s police chief has put himself on “voluntary paid leave.”

City Administrator Aaron Reeves says Chief Jeff Palmer began his leave on Tuesday, April 16.

Reeves could not confirm what it’s for or how long the leave will last.

Reeves did say the leave has nothing to do with a complaint against Palmer by former Cloquet Police Chief Wade Lamirande.

Lamirande accused Palmer of mishandling his complaint filed in 2017 involving harassing phone calls from Cloquet police officers after he retired in 2014.

Reeves says an outside investigation was conducted.

The allegations were not substantiated, according to the report by Soldo Consulting, P.C.

No disciplinary action was ultimately issued against Palmer.

Palmer became police chief in October of 2017 after 16 years with the department.

Reeves and Assistant City Administrator James Barclay were also being investigated after complaints by Lamarande.

The private investigator found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Councilor Steve Langley is the final city employee being investigated by the outside investigator.

Lamirande accuses Langley of falsely accusing him of crimes and intimidating him after a call was made to Lamirande’s employer at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.