Dining in the Dark to Support Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss

Attendees enjoyed their meal while blindfolded.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss hosted a different kind of event tonight called “Dinner in the Dark” where people enjoyed a meal while blindfolded.

The dinner allowed the public to experience food in a different way and understand a small bit of what those who experience vision loss go through on a daily basis.

“I think because there is so much fear of vision loss and this event is not to make people more scared it’s a celebration of all that is possible,” said Mary Junnila, the director at Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Lighthouse Center which helps people of all ages and varying degrees of vision loss live their best life.