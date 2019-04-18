Duluth Considers Tightening Restrictions on Massage Parlors

First Reading for Ordinance at Monday's Meeting

DULUTH, Minn-

Duluth’s City Council is considering tightening regulations on massage therapists that operate within the city.

This, after the bust of a sex trafficking ring that investigators say carried out illegal sex acts under the guise of “massage parlors.”

Last month, police arrested Hermantown couple and charged them with sex trafficking and prostituting their employees at “Better Massage” in Duluth.

At next week’s city council meeting, there will be the first reading of an ordinance that would place tighter restrictions on businesses to prevent illegal activity.

The councilors will discuss the ordinance at next Monday’s city council meeting.