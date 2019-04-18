Early Beach Clean-Up

DULUTH Minn.- Next Monday is Earth Day, and to get an early start on taking care of the planet, one group met for a beach clean-up in Duluth tonight. There may still be ice out on the lake, but that didn’t stop people from coming out to Park Point to clean up Lake Superior.

About twenty people came out for ‘Clean Beach Collective’s’ Early start on Earth Day, to clean up Park Point beach in Duluth. People were lined up and down the Beach, picking up everything from cigarette buds, to even broken bottles.

While they were collecting trash, they hoped to raise awareness about the importance of keeping Lake Superior’s beaches pristine.

Jessica Rossing, founder of Clean Beach Collective said that “okay so why is this plastic showing up on our beaches, and how can we be more aware of our consumption and to be more conscious of how can we get away from using plastic or single use plastic and be more conscious of reusable things”.

Not only did the event bring out its participants, but a neighbor saw what was going on and decided to pitch in which truly shows the importance of the community coming together to clean the beaches up.

Jonah Sorell, a volunteer and neighbor, mentioned that “it brings a sense of community together right. You, your friends, your neighbors just fellow Duluthians getting together and making a small difference here”.

This group hopes to meet every month to clean the beaches at the ‘Tot Lot’ at Park Point in Duluth.