Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior to Host Sauna Days Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – Larsmont Cottages on Lake Superior is thrilled to announce their first ever Sauna Days Festival happening during the weekend of April 19th through April 21st.

Weekend ticket holders will get full access to everything along with comfortable lakeside lodging.

For locals that don’t need a place to stay we are offering a day pass to Saturday’s main events.

Tickets include sauna time in the Hiki Hut, Custom Lines Barrel Saunas, and Larsmont’s Authentic Finnish Sauna and dips in the big lake, Bonfire & Live Music by Woodblind and Chef Gilna’s Smorgasbord Dinner Buffet.

“We hope for sauna lovers to come for the whole weekend but locals who want to join the sauna festivities are more than welcome. Looking after our locals is very important to us,” said General Manager, Troy Melichar.

The festivities will begin on Friday, with a Sauna Lovers’ Social Hour featuring Finnish appetizers and Vikre paired cocktails. Taps at Larsmont Cottages will be taken over by Ursa Minor Brewing (for the entire weekend). And to end the evening off right, live music by Beth & Les Hazleton and a community bonfire will take place by the main cottage.

“The menu is going to be developed by our renowned Chef Simon Gilna,” said Melichar. “We’re excited to see what he comes up with this time! ”

To kick off Saturday’s events there will be an opportunity to explore and learn about the North Shore by joining Day Tripper of Duluth on a guided waterfall tour.

Throughout the day guests will be free to wander around and take part in many of the sauna related activities. All day sauna time in one of the four on property saunas.

Friday:

Sauna Lover’s Social Hour (featuring Finnish appetizers)

Bonfire & Live Music by Beth & Les Hazleton

Saturday:

All Day Sauna Time (featuring authentic wood-fired sauna, Hiki Hut’s mobile sauna and Custom Lines Saunas)

Guided Waterfall Tour hosted by Day Tripper of Duluth

Sauna Times Podcast – Live Recording (features guests from Ursa Minor Brewing and more)

Fat biking or kayaking guided tours by Day Tripper of Duluth

Executive Chef Simon Gilna’s Smorgasbord Dinner Buffet

Tap Takeover from Ursa Minor Brewing and craft cocktails made with Vikre Distillery spirits

Bonfire & Live Music by Woodblind

Sunday:

Bloody Mary Bar & Breakfast