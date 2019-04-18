Suspect in Itasca County Bank Robbery Charged With Four Felonies

Bail has Been set at $400,000 Without Conditions

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A 23-year-old homeless man accused of robbing the First National Bank of Coleraine Bank in La Prairie on Tuesday made his first appearance in District Court this morning.

Court records show Connor David Johnson has been charged with two counts of First Degree Aggravated Robbery and two counts of Second Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, Lieutenant AJ Morse responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Coleraine Bank around 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities on the scene were told the suspect took cash from the bank after brandishing a weapon and fled on foot into the woods behind the Rainbow Inn parking lot.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the vicinity and after a 2 mile pursuit through the woods Johnson was taken into custody.

According to the complaint, Johnson told authorities he was traveling from Michigan to California when he ran out of cash. He allegedly stated he had been “checking out” the Coleraine Bank because it was on the edge of town and near a trail for an easy getaway.

Johnson declined to tell officers how he had arrived in Grand Rapids.

Johnson allegedly told officers that his backpack contained a flare gun he had painted black to resemble a firearm, a black buck-knife and a large amount of cash stolen during the robbery. He also indicated to police that he had entered the bank and pointed the flare gun at bank staff.

Bail has been set at $400,000 without conditions or $200,000 with conditions. Johnson’s next court appearance has been scheduled for April 29.