Water, Science, and Beer Pairing

Natural Resources Research Institute gave people a chance to taste how great Lake Superior's water is for brewing

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Tonight, scientists teamed up with local breweries to give people a chance to taste just how great Lake Superior’s water is for brewing.

The Natural Resources Research Institute put on the event tonight in Hermantown. They offered local beer samples as well as an infused water bar.

Lucinda Johnson, Associate Director at NRRI said that “unless you’re from the Twin Cities or an outlying area, where water is derived from a source other than Lake Superior, you might not even be conscious of the fact that water has a taste”.

Tonight, NRRI scientists also spoke about their research to help maintain high water quality in the region.