Wolfpack Girls Lacrosse Knock Off Stealth

The Duluth girls lacrosse team used a strong second half to get past Hermantown/Proctor.

DULUTH, Minn. – In an early season rivalry battle, the Duluth girls lacrosse team defeated Hermantown/Proctor 9-5 Thursday night at Public Schools Stadium.

Jorja Schooler led the Wolfpack with five goals, while Elle Hughes, Daphne Berg, Sarah Spencer and Annika Jarvela also scored for Duluth.