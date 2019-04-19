Bulldogs Baseball Light Up Marauders at Wade Stadium

The runs would not stop coming for the UMD baseball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team put on a show as they scored a season-high 22 runs in their series opener against U-Mary Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

In game one, the Bulldogs would get 27 hits and score in every inning except the first as they won 22-3. Drew Stewart led the way with 5 RBI.

In game two, there was a lot less scoring as UMD got the win 3-0 to earn the doubleheader sweep. Mitchell Waletzki pitched seven shutout innings while striking out seven.