Cappuccino Bon Bons

L'apothicaire Chocolat Creates Chocolate Art For Easter & Mother's Day

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are combining art and chocolate with L’apothicaire Chocolat!

Tonya is a chocolatier near the shores of Lake Superior in Superior, WI. She has trained at Ecole Chocolat in Vancouver with Graduate Studies at Ecole Du Grand Chocolat Valrhona in Tain L’Hermitage.

Currently she has seasonal sales at Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Christmas. Check out her Facebook page for the latest information and to order your beautiful chocolate treats. You can also visit her website, click here.

Tonya will be hosting events Saturday, April 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park and Saturday, May 11 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Hucklebeary.