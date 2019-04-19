Cirque Du Soleil – Crystal Visits Duluth

Some acrobats needed to relearn their crafts while wearing ice skates, like the performer on the flying trapeze.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cirque Du Soleil Crystal is the first Cirque show on ice.

“It was definitely a challenge to re learn my tricks with added weight added height and just figuring out how to use those elements and put those into practice,” said Danica Gagnon Plamadon, a swinging trapezist in the show.

The show travels internationally and takes with it 90 performers and crew members from 21 different nations.

They travel with their own wig creators, costume designers, chefs, a baker, and around 2000 different costume pieces used to wow the audience every show.

“I think it’s amazing to see the passion everyone has to do what they do constantly to always put the best show possible together either on stage or off stage and it’s the audience reaction every night, this is the most rewarding part for me,” said Julie Desmarais, the traveling publicist with Cirque Du Soleil.

Many of the performers have devoted their lives to the event and it is clear they are having fun even while practicing.

For some it’s even been a lifelong dream.

“Cirque Du Soleil myself like any little girl it was kind of my dream, just being part of it,” said Gagnon Plamadon.

The show will go through this weekend at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.