Coaches Corner: UWS Softball

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talked with the UWS softball team. We were joined by interim head coach Nick Bursik and sophomore infielder Alayna Tulip. Among the topics discussed include the Yellowjackets 10-0 start to the UMAC season and how they plan to get prepared for the upcoming UMAC playoff tournament.