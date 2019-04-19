Golfers Still Waiting to Hit the Links this Spring

Local golf courses are getting ready for the 2019 season

DULUTH, Minn.- With those summer like conditions on the way, Northland golf courses are getting prepared. While some areas of the Northland golf courses are still clear, there is still snow on the ground which is causing delays in opening this season.

Golfers are excited to hit the links again. Before the latest snow storm, Duluth’s Enger Park golf course was almost ready to open nine holes, but mother nature had other plans.

Craig Smith, Director of Enger Park Golf Course said “we were actually ready to open nine holes for walking at least, still a little too early for carts, but definitely ready to go within a couple of days and the snowstorm hit and I don’t care what golf course you’re on it put us all back”.

Most golfers haven’t hit a ball since last October, and the cabin fever is at an all time high.

Smith also mentioned that “after sitting in the living room for six months everybody is chomping at the bit to get outside and hit the ball again”.

One golf pro tells us, he thinks the sport is in a great place.

John Kuenzil, Director of Golf Operations at Northland Country Club stated that “I think golf in general is really exciting right now, its kind of growing again and when someone like Tiger Woods wins the way that he did at Augusta it also creates a whole lot of momentum and excitement”.

Ranges at Enger Park will be open Saturday, but Nemadji in Superior won’t open until next week. Although the Northland Country Club has their driving range open Saturday, they aren’t accepting tee times until next Friday.