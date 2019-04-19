Low-Scoring Affair For UMD Spring Game

Cameron Hausman put up the only points in the game, nailing both of his field goal attempts.

DULUTH, Minn. – Defense was the name of the game in UMD’s 45th annual spring game as Team Maroon topped Team White 6-0.

Cameron Hausman was the only one to put points on the board as he nailed both of his field goal attempts for Team Maroon. Braden Matteen had the only interception of the day.

“That’s just what defense does. I know I’m on defense so I’m a little bias but we always bring a good show,” sophomore linebacker Nate Pearson said.

“It was a little slow offensively but we kind of expected that. When you divide up a pretty thin offense sometimes it might get a little slow like that. But it was good to get out here, I think everyone was healthy so that’s always a positive too, and I think that was a good way to cap off spring overall,” sophomore wide receiver Johnny McCormick said.

“Our execution was good on both sides of the football. It seemed like a relatively clean game and spring practice, this is really just an opportunity for our guys that haven’t played a lot in the fall, to be able to execute in front of a crowd. It was fun to see a great crowd and a really good atmosphere for a spring game,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

The Bulldogs open their season on Sept. 5.