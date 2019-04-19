Minnesota and Wisconsin Congressmen Visit Southern Border

Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn. – Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber from Minnesota and Seventh District Congressman Sean Duffy from Wisconsin made a trip to the Mexican border this week as they looked into issues border security officials currently face.


During their visit both expressed concerns that some spots of the border have areas that need to be addressed to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country.

Categories: News, News – Latest News

You Might Like