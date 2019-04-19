Minnesota and Wisconsin Congressmen Visit Southern Border
DULUTH, Minn. – Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber from Minnesota and Seventh District Congressman Sean Duffy from Wisconsin made a trip to the Mexican border this week as they looked into issues border security officials currently face.
MUST WATCH: @CBP agents in Arizona showed me how easy it is for illegal immigrants to enter our country across our vulnerable southern border. pic.twitter.com/oe3Rg2qq4P
— Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) April 17, 2019
During their visit both expressed concerns that some spots of the border have areas that need to be addressed to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country.
WATCH: During my night tour of the southern border, I went down to the bank of the Colorado River to see where scores of illegal immigrants cross into our country every day. pic.twitter.com/UAWiudCmLa
— Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) April 19, 2019