Minnesota and Wisconsin Congressmen Visit Southern Border

DULUTH, Minn. – Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber from Minnesota and Seventh District Congressman Sean Duffy from Wisconsin made a trip to the Mexican border this week as they looked into issues border security officials currently face.

MUST WATCH: @CBP agents in Arizona showed me how easy it is for illegal immigrants to enter our country across our vulnerable southern border. pic.twitter.com/oe3Rg2qq4P — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) April 17, 2019



During their visit both expressed concerns that some spots of the border have areas that need to be addressed to stop illegal immigrants from entering the country.