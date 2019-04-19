Northlanders Enjoy Sunny and Warm Friday

57 degrees never felt so good!

DULUTH, Minn.- This has been the day so many Northlanders have been waiting for- warm, sunny and just good enough to give them that push to spend the afternoon basking outside.

Brighton Beach was filled with people for its first day open. College students hammocking and couples skipping rocks.

One family drove up from the Twin Cities to spend the day in outside Duluth.

Vic Wittgenstein III and his wife went to college at UMD and they wanted to share their memories with their three kids, so they spent the day hiking at Chester Bowl and on the rocks at Kitchi Gammi Park.

“We love coming up here and getting a little nostalgic about Duluth and the Northshore. Fortunately it’s a beautiful day, and I had some time to take off,” Wittgenstein said.

Brighton Beach wasn’t the only place packed.

Restaurant patios like the one at Sir Benedict’s Tavern on the Lake were filled with people drinking beer and enjoying their lunch in the sun.

“I’m so excited, we deserve this! It’s been a long winter here in the Northland. We all were kind of hibernating this winter I think and here we are. Everyone’s in good spirits. It feels good,” UWS graduate student Claire Illies said.

Illies and her family were excited to see such a nice Easter weekend.