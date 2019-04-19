Readings at Red Mug for National Poetry Month

April is National Poetry Month.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- April is National Poetry Month and some people in the Twin Ports are celebrating by writing and reading poems.

The public was invited to join local poets in Superior for the fourth ‘Readings at Red Mug’ event.

Anyone who wanted to read was offered a safe space in the coffee house to share their art.

Poems could be self–written or an interpretation of an already existing poem.

“It’s an open opportunity and people can pretty much read whatever they want as long as it’s not offensive. It’s a really good time and it’s like the only thing I look forward to every month,” local poet and reading organizer Lucas Dietiche said.

Those interested in reading at the monthly event are encouraged to reach out to Red Mug on Facebook.