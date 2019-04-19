Sandelin on NHL: “I’m Not Looking For Any Opportunity”

Scott Sandelin is not concerned about any of his players who decide to leave for the NHL.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team is still basking in the glory of winning their second straight national championship. But there’s been a lot of questions in the past week about who’s coming and going. But head coach Scott Sandelin isn’t concerned about the process.

“When you end the year, there’s obviously always the opportunity for guys to move on early. We’ve gone through that for many years. It’s not any different. We try to sort that out and try to make sure you’ve got the players that you have coming in ready to go. And if we need to go and add more, we’ll do that based on what happens in the next couple of weeks,” Sandelin said.

And in what he hopes will be the last time he addresses the topic, Sandelin talked about the rumors of him possibly taking a coaching job in the NHL.

“I’m not looking for any opportunity. If somebody calls me, I’ll listen. Right now, my plan is to be back in Duluth and be at Duluth for a long time hopefully,” said Sandelin.