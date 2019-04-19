Temple Opera Building may Have Buyer

The Building Would be Sold for $400,000

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday night the Duluth Economic Development Authority will vote on the sale of the historic Temple Opera building, which is owned by DEDA, to business developer Titanium Partners.

The sale would later need to be approved by the Duluth City Council.

Under the agreement the property would be sold for about $400,000.

The agreement also says Titanium Partners would use the first floor of the building for commercial spaces along Superior Street while redeveloping the upper stories that would respect the historic nature of the building.

It also includes a condition that would mean the extension of the skywalk system through the third floor of the building connecting the North Shore Theatre to the future skywalk bridge across Second Avenue East.

Titanium Partners is currently planning a 15-story residential tower to replace the Voyageur Lakewalk Inn on Superior Street.