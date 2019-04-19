UMD Hosts #MeToo Conference

The three day event is covering topics like sexual assault, violence, and dismantling rape culture.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Me Too conference is kicking off this weekend UMD.

“We are trying to see in the educational institutions, how at healthcare we can create more awareness in a more empathetic way,” said Dr. Devaleena Das, an assistant professor of women’s gender and sexuality studies at UMD.

The conference is free and open to anyone, and it involves panels and activities such as yoga.