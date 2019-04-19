UMD Wants Youth to Join Efforts to Protect the Environment

The symposium runs from May 16th through the 19th

DULUTH, Minn. – Environmental protection has become a big priority for UMD and now they want area youth to join their cause.

Registration is now open for area 7th through 12th graders to learn more on how to protect the environment during the lake superior youth symposium.

The four day event will feature hands on workshops and presentations from UMD student researchers.

The kids will also take recreational field trips.

The symposium rotates to a different community in around the lake superior watershed.

After more than 10 years UMD is happy to welcome the event back to Duluth.

“Were just excited to have an opportunity to showcase UMD and the research going on here. We have a lot of our faculty and students going to be working with the youth and sharing what they have learned. We have some really great research going on around Lake Superior.”

A UMD PHD student who will be conducting workshops during the symposium hopes by attending the event the youth may develop an interest in protecting the environment.

“I guess the one thing I’d like them to take away is a flair for curiosity and exploration and trying to understand how the world works around them,” said Kaitlin Reinl.

The cost to participate is $200. It includes lodging, food, and transportation to symposium activities.

Registration is open until May 1st.

The event runs from may 16th through the 19th.