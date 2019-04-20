All Aboard for First Train Ride of the Season

North Shore Scenic Railroad opens their 30th Anniversary Season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The trains at the Depot have officially made their first down the North Shore Scenic Railroad, travelling to Lakeside.

Organizers said it’s a nice way to start the season.

“We spent a lot of time making sure we have train excursions that appeal to everyone,” Josh Miller, Station Manager said. “We have our daytime and short ride for the tourists checking out all the different stuff in town. We also have dinner trains for the grownups, Thomas for the kids, the Beer Tasting train coming up in October, which is fun for everyone who’s 21-plus.”

This is the Railroad’s 30th Anniversary Year.

Last year, it carried more than 100,000 passengers.