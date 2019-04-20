College Baseball: Bulldogs, Saints Sweep Doubleheaders

Minnesota Duluth scored 18 total runs in its doubleheader sweep while St. Scholastica scored 20 runs to sweep Minnesota Morris.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth baseball team continued to pour it on against the University of Mary as the Bulldogs got the 12-5 and 6-4 wins on Saturday to sweep the four-game weekend series.

In the first game, the Bulldogs used a four-run second inning to take the lead and never looked back. Henry George and Reid Rubio each hit their first career home runs. In the second game, Tim Pokornowski went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Totsen Mann and Eric Yachinich each drove in two runs.

The Bulldogs will hit the road to start an eight-game road trip on Wednesday at Southwest Minnesota State.

The St. Scholastica baseball team also had a successful weekend, defeating Minnesota Morris 11-1 (7 innings) and 9-4 to push its win streak to 12.

In the first game, Brad Fossum was 2-for-3 with 3 RBI while Aaron Weber was 3-for-4 with a single, double and triple. In the second game, the Saints scored eight runs in their final four frames to get the win. Joey Zwak was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI.

The Saints will play a doubleheader at North Central on Wednesday.