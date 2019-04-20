Hilltoppers Baseball Falls Late to Redhawks for First Loss of Season

Minnehaha Academy handed Duluth Marshall its first loss of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The top two boys baseball teams in class AA met at Northwestern University on Saturday, and in the end, the second-ranked Minnehaha Academy walked it off against top-ranked Duluth Marshall, 5-4 the final.

Ben Pedersen struck out 10 in 5 and two-thirds innings. Brock Brumley hit the RBI single for the walkoff.

Duluth Marshall (2-1) will play Duluth Denfeld at Wade Stadium on Tuesday.