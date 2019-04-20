Hopping Hemp Fest at Brewer’s Garage

Fitger's hosted event to release their new ale.

DULUTH, Minn.- Music, beer, food, and more was in store at Hemp Fest at the Brewer’s Garage on Michigan Street.

The party featured music from three different bands: NorShore Summit, Mallards, and the Minneapolis-based Har Mar Superstar.

It celebrated the release of Fitger’s new Homegrown Hemp Ale.

Vendors included Hemp items from Harmonic Goods, and t-shirts from Duluth Screen Printing.

“So this space is a little different from any other space we have in Duluth right now being it’s a pop–up market,” said Jake Abel, Fitger’s General Manager. “So whenever someone wants to book an event will open up our doors, we’ll get our bartenders down here, we’ll be serving beer from a beer trailer rather than a bar.”

“And it’s gonna be, you’ll just have to watch social media and online and see when our events will be happening.”

Guests could also get shirts tye-dyed.

The Brewer’s Garage will be having a new music festival June 7th and 8th.