People in the Northland Celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day is April 22

DULUTH, Minn.- Earth Day is April 22, but Northlanders are celebrating early in Canal Park.

Lake Superior Art Glass was one of several stops on a gallery hop with recycled Earth Day art on display.

Education came first at the maritime center.

“The Army Corps of Engineers does think a lot about their actions and how it impacts the Earth,” Lake Superior Maritime Center director Denise Wolvin said.

The Army Corps of Engineers partnered with local organizations to teach kids this year’s Earth Day theme: protect our species.

“With all habits, if you start younger and you just become a part of our daily lives, it’ll continue that into adulthood,” Wolvin said.

Western Lake Superior Sanitary District taught tips and tricks on recycling.

“Even though sometimes it’s not convenient, sometimes it takes a little bit of effort, it really can make a lasting difference in our environment,” WLSSD representative AJ Axtell said.

The U.S. Coast guard recruited a helper to teach about protecting the Earth’s greatest resource.

“What I like about the coast guard auxiliary is how my dad like when I first know that he was in the coast guard kind of made me think that maybe I can work in the coast guard because I always think it’s kind of cool to drive the boats on the water of Lake Superior or Wisconsin,” Jack Hill said.

Hill enjoy’s teaching the mission of the coast guard–

“To never put oil in the water because it can start an oil fire in the water” Hill said.

As for ways you can celebrate Earth Day at home…

“One of the things that we could do is reducing our need to use plastic bags,” Wolvin said.