Pet Owners Prep Dogs for Spring

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dogs of all shapes and sizes were on hand as their owners talked with local businesses about getting collars, pictures, and even bath tips for their four-legged friends.

One dog there has been a par of the Junior Iditarod in Alaska.

Her handler says it’s a full team effort getting prepared for something like that.

“My family is so supportive in it. My brothers always helping me train dogs and my mom is helping train dogs,” said Talia Martens, a Junior Iditarod competitor.

She opes to race in the Beargrease in the coming years with her team by her side.