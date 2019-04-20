Yellowjackets Softball Sweeps Cardinals, Stays Perfect in UMAC Play

Wisconsin-Superior has now won 12 straight games.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior softball team continued to dominate on Saturday, defeating North Central 9-1 (6 innings) and 14-2 (5 innings) to sweep the doubleheader and pick up its 12th straight win.

Bailey Armstrong finished the day 7-for-8. In the first game, the Cardinals struck first, but then the Yellowjackets scored nine unanswered to pick up the win. Alayna Tulip hit her first home run of the season in the bottom of the first. In the second game, the Yellowjackets scored eight runs in the bottom of the first to get a comfortable lead. Gabby Gidley had four hits, including a single, double and triple.

The wins gives the Yellowjackets a perfect 8-0 home record and keeps them atop the UMAC standings, improving to 12-0 in conference play. The Yellowjackets will play at Bethany Lutheran on Wednesday, which could decide who hosts the UMAC playoff tournament.