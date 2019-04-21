Barker’s Island Easter Fest

Over 1200 people packed Barker's Island Sunday

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- More than 1,200 people packed Barker’s Island in Superior today. It’s all for a tradition that goes back twenty years, the Easter Grand Buffet.

Barker’s Island served up over two hundred pounds of ham, two hundred forty pounds of fish, and about four hundred forty pounds of potatoes Easter Sunday.

Reservations started coming in three weeks ago, and nearly a week before the big feast, they were completely booked. The smart ones got their spots early on, and have been coming here for years now, starting a tradition with their families which employees love to see.

Wendy Bell, front desk manager at Barker’s said that “we’ve had people that have come in that started as children staying with us, and they come every year for Mother’s Day, Easter and now they are bringing their children which is super exciting to see”.

Richard Randolph has been coming here with his wife for five years now, and gives credit to Barker’s Island for getting everyone in here for this special event.

Randolph mentioned that “it’s kinda neat. everybody is here for the same reason. you’ve got some people who are really into Easter, some who are and you’ve got a great mixture of people and they do their best to get everyone in”.

Employees said that they are already accepting reservations for Mother’s Day and to not wait until the last second if you plan on celebrating it at Barker’s Island for their feast.