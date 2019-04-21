Duluth FC Looking For Host Families

Duluth FC opens its season on May 5.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC opens its 2019 season in just a few weeks, but some players are still looking for a place to live for the summer. Duluth FC pairs players with host families for the 10 weeks during the season.

Although the families do not know the players, the organizers try to pair them the best way possible and help them create strong relationships while the players are here.

“It’s just making sure the home, the athlete is placed in a home where they kind of coordinate together. Some people like boys from England and France and Spain. So I like to give them the opportunity if they want to interact with a player from a different country,” Duluth FC host manager/coordinator Missy Scott said.

For more information on how you can sign up to be a host family, head to the Duluth FC Facebook page.