Gloomy Weather on Easter Sunday

Cold and wet doesn't stop Northlanders from enjoying the lake.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wind, rain, clouds and cool air took over the Northland on Easter Sunday.

In Canal Park, sheets of ice replaced the waves around the lighthouse.

But, that didn’t stop visitors from checking out Lake Superior.

“We were hoping with this strong Northeast wind we’d see some waves, but we see iceberg, which is good,” said Phil White, visiting from Sturgeon Lake with his wife, Debbie.

“It’s Duluth. Lived around here our whole lives, that’s just the way it is.”