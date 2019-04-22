Boys High School Volleyball Debuts in Proctor

Floodwood, Cloquet, Hibbing/Chisholm, Grand Rapids and two Proctor-Hermantown co-ops played in Monday's match.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Boys high school volleyball made its debut in Proctor on Monday as Northern Conference held its latest tournament featuring two Proctor-Hermantown co–ops, Floodwood, Cloquet, Hibbing/Chisholm and Grand Rapids.

Although it’s not a varsity sport yet, the teams are excited to start a new athletic program in the Northland.

“It’s crazy because even a year ago, I wouldn’t have even imagined us having boys volleyball here. And to be playing at home and having this game, it’s just crazy. I’m so excited,” senior captain Cade Slattengren said.

“It’s long overdue. They’ve been trying to get it here for years. And now that there were a couple of wonderful ladies that started it in the cities last year and now it’s getting into the northern conference and southern conference, so it’s going to get big,” one of the head coaches for Proctor/Hermantown Ryan Wright said.