Chequamegon Food Co-Op Celebrates Earth Day with Resuable Bags

They also have made a committment to no longer offer plastic bags for produce.

ASHLAND, Wis. -Earth day was celebrated over in Ashland by a local co–op which gave out free reusable bags.

Chequamegon Food Co-Op has also committed to no longer offering plastic bags in the produce department from Earth Day forward.

“As long as you maintain your reusable bags, they’ll be usable for years and years as opposed to plastic bags which you maybe use once and you throw away,” general co-manager of Chequamegon Food Co-op Megan Van Beest said.

The co–op takes 5 cents off customers’ orders for every resuable container they bring.

Soon they said they hope to make the whole store plastic bag free.