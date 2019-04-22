Coffee Conversation: Local Author Proud to Release “Milo the Legend”

"Milo the Legend" is Sold Only in Local Bookstores and by Savage Press out of Brule, Wisconsin

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland native and author David Waldbillig is proud to see his first-ever book “Milo the Legend” popping up in local bookstores.

Eager readers are able to purchase a copy of the mystical tale at Fitger’s, Zenith Bookstore, Savage Press and online from Barnes & Noble.

Waldbillig says Milo is a very special horse. He travels the dimensions spreading brotherhood and teaching valuable lessons. He meets new friends and learns from each of them.

With the guidance of his fairies, the Holy Cow and the Top Being, Milo and his friends Raven and Vulture, learn and teach life lessons and so much more.

“I wrote the book because I love the horse,” said Waldbillig. “Do you know the human race couldn’t have made it without the horse? We rode them. They farmed for us. We ate them. They went to war for us. The horse got us to where we are as humans.”

Waldbillig credits the “real” Milo, whom his granddaughter owns, with his healing and remarkable longevity.

Click here for more information about “Milo the Legend” and to purchase your copy today.