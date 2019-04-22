Colorado Rocky Mountain Adventure

Active Adventures: Climbing Mountains, Soaking in Hot Springs, Fat Tire Bike Riding and More

DENVER, Co. – In this week’s Active Adventures we are taking the Northland past the mile high city and into the Rocky Mountains, where the wind and snow storm formed that slammed the Northland in April. Climbing mountains and struggling with the elevation changes and lack of oxygen can change things. Especially as you drive up Pike’s Peak and wander through the beautiful Garden of God’s in Colorado Springs. Mountain biking the steep trails will make you want to relax in a historic natural hot spring and more. Join us for this weeks active adventures Colorado edition!