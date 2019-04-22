Duluth Fire Offers Tips To Avoid Fire

After a Duluth fire last night, Duluth Fire put out a reminder to avoid electrical fires in your home

DULUTH, Minn.- Scary moments, for a Duluth family that needed to be rescued from a house fire. The call for help came in around 11:30 Sunday night on the 600 block of Central Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, three people were waiting by a second floor window. A dog and cat were also rescued. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

Sandy McComb, from the Duluth Fire Department said “try to remember especially with applications to follow manufacturers instructions especially in installation and the use. You want to make sure your big appliances such as heaters, dishwashers, and what not are plugged directly into the outlets and not into any extension cords”.

Nobody was injured. Damage is estimated to be around $40,000.