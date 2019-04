Early Deficit Too Big for Wolfpack Girls Lacrosse

The Duluth girls lacrosse team suffered their first loss of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth girls lacrosse team fell into a 9-0 hole early in the first half and couldn’t sustain the comeback as they fall to Forest Lake 17-3 Monday night at Ordean Stadium.

Hannah Martin and Shay Callaway were among the scorers for the Wolfpack.