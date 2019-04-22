Inches of Rain Causes High Water in Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. – More than two inches of rain fell from Easter morning to Monday evening causing standing water in low lying places in Ashland.

The manager at Blue Ribbon Kennels says flooding usually happens this time of year, and when things do go awry, they have a plan to protect the animals.

“This is nothing compared to what it’s been in the past. We’re prepared for the worst and we know what to do, dogs are our first concern to get them in the house and get them where they’re safe,” Blue Ribbon Kennels manager Lauren Harvey said.

The ground is still frozen around the northland, so the soil does not absorb the water as quickly, causing high water in some places around Ashland.