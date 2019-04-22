Know Your Neighbor: Ruth’s Gourmet Vegan and Vegetarian Frozen Food

TWO HARBORS, Wis. – When you hear the word bacon some people think of the crispy slice of heaven.

But ironically it is the last name of Two Harbors native and founder of Ruth’s Gourmet.

“I grew up vegetarian,” said Bruce Bacon

That’s right Ruth’s Gourmet is a Minnesota based vegan and vegetarian option specializing in faux meatballs and burger patties.

“Vegetarian and vegan style is growing rapidly,” said Bacon.

Bruce Bacon, who grew up not eating meat most of his life, knew in a growing trend something was missing.

“I couldn’t go to the store and get the vegetarian food that I wanted, like my mom made. I knew I couldn’t be the only one,” said Bacon.

Using his mother’s name, Ruth’s Gourmet was created.

Sweet and tangy meatless balls and jalapeno cheese meatless burgers are just a few scrumptious choices.

Bacon says “Its simple and straight forward ingredients that anybody can frankly make at home we just package it frozen and deliver to grocery stores.”

Products are sold in about 75 stores across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

But Even with the best ingredients taste is still important.

“I’ve made them at our house and I didn’t tell my boys and didn’t tell anyone what I was making and within 10 minutes they were gone,” said Marketing Tina Van Aernum

Bacon says it excites him when hears how much people enjoy his products.

“It’s a great thing when I see a little kid say mom can I have some more.”

After a successful first year, great things are in the future for Ruth’s gourmet.

“We expect to be in schools and hospitals because a lot of clients require a vegetarian diet,” said Bacon.

Discussions are now in the works to offer the meatless balls and patties in stores across the nation.

Also more products are expected to be on the way.

Nearby places to purchase Ruth’s gourmet is at Super One locations and Mount Royal Market. They cost around seven dollars a bag.