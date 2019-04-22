Man Running 100 Miles to Raise Money to Help Feed Northland Kids

Even Duluth Police chief Mike Tusken and Acting Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj stopped by the YMCA to hang with David.

DULUTH, Minn. – Every summer, kids in the Northland lose access to meals that are provided during the school year.

Now a local man is running 100 miles at the Duluth YMCA to raise $10,000 to help feed kids while their out on summer break.

Northshore Inline Marathon’s Vice Chair David Hyopponen has run more than thirty thousand miles since 2007.

But none of that has stopped him from wanting to give back to his community the best way he knows how.

Beginning his journey at 6 am this morning, Hyopponen plans to reach the 100 mile goal by 10 pm tonight.

That’s 16 hours of running with limited breaks.

He hopes this will motivate others to donate and show how it takes a village to support such great cause.

“I hope they see it as a way that us as a community come together in the Northland. It’s not just me down here, it’s him and it’s him, it’s all of us, all giving back to the community. I hope they see we are one big family.”

Duluth Running Company is one of the many sponsors for the event.

They say it was an easy decision to support David and his efforts.

“We’re all about supporting a healthy community through running, through anything. It’s a big deal for us to be a part of these events,” said Duluth Running Co. General Manager Alisha Bradley

Runners were encouraged to join David for a suggested one dollar per minute donation.

Anyone interested in donating can do so by clicking here or head over to the Duluth YMCA on West 1st Street.

All donations will support food at summer programs.

Click here to see a live update of Hyopponen’s progress.