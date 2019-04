Rails Baseball Dominates Blue Devils

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning, all coming from bases-loaded walks and wild pitches, to top Virginia 15-2.

Ben Harnell hit a solo home run while Mason Flick got the win. Proctor will host Ashland on Thursday.